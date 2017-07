Several designer handbags were stolen from Bloomingdale’s at South Coast Plaza early Sunday, Costa Mesa police said.

Police responded to the department store at 3333 S. Bristol St. at about 4:30 a.m. after receiving a report that the store had been burglarized and purses were missing, Lt. Greg Scott said.

The number, brands and value of the purses were not released. Police also did not disclose how the thief or thieves gained entry to the store.