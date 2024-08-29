Burglary ring stole about $1 million in cannabis products from dispensaries across the state, AG says

A retail burglary ring that targeted cannabis dispensaries across the state stole about 1,000 pounds of cannabis products before the ring was busted and nearly two dozen suspects were arrested.

A retail burglary ring that targeted cannabis dispensaries across the state stole about 1,000 pounds of cannabis products before the ring was busted and nearly two dozen suspects were arrested, California Atty. Gen. Rob Bonta announced Thursday.

Bonta alleged that suspects broke into more than a dozen cannabis stores overnight, stealing products such as edibles and plants that were valued at about $1 million then resold.

“Our message to those involved in these crimes has been unwavering,” Bonta said. “If you organize coordinated retail thefts, if you steal from our businesses and put people, our people, in harm’s way, if you try to make an easy buck off other people’s hard work, we will come for you.”

“We are fed up with organized retail crime,” he added.

The thefts, Bonta said, took place last summer and continued into July. In all, he said, the thieves were involved in about 15 incidents that occurred across nine counties that included Monterey, Solano, Kern, San Luis Obispo, Merced, Sonoma and San Diego. He said half of those crimes took place in Santa Cruz County.

“Just to be clear, we are not talking about shoplifting a couple of packs of THC gummies,” he said. “We’re talking about coordinated schemes, organized efforts that hurt our businesses and pose a threat to our communities.”

The suspects, he said, face dozens of criminal charges for engaging in organized retail crime, commercial burglary, conspiracy and grand theft. Most of the suspects have been arraigned in court, some have been released on bail, he said.

Frederick Shavies, deputy chief of the Oakland Police Bureau of Investigations, said his department formally initiated an investigation in February into marijuana trafficking and burglaries that occurred at marijuana dispensaries and cultivation sites.

He said investigators determined that the suspects involved in the crime spree not only had ties to Oakland street gangs but had targeted several businesses across the state.

Investigators then reached out to the California State Attorney Generals’ Office to request assistance in investigating the thefts, dubbed operation “Sticky Fingers.”

“We coordinated with local law enforcement [agencies] in these various jurisdictions and contacted victims to get a better understanding of the breadth of this criminal enterprise,” Shavies said.

He said the investigation would not have been possible without the cooperation of the various police agencies and the state attorney general’s office.

“This operation not only made the city of Oakland safe,” Shavies said, “but it made the entire state safe.”

Santa Cruz County Undersheriff Chris Clark echoed that sentiment.

“That collaboration and coordination is what the public should expect in terms of good law enforcement service and keeping our community safe.”