Two brothers found fatally shot in Huntington Beach apartment

Two brothers were found dead from gunshot wounds in a Huntington Beach apartment Sunday afternoon.

The circumstances of their deaths remain under investigation, authorities said.

Police responded to a medical emergency call from the apartment in the 15700 block of Taft Lane at about 2:45 p.m. Sunday and found the two men dead, according to police spokeswoman Angela Bennett.

Coroner’s records identified them as Benjamin Ullestad, 25, and Brandon Ullestad, 22. Bennett said the two were brothers.

Officers found a handgun at the scene, but Bennett said Monday that it’s too early to say definitively whether it was used in the shooting.

Bennett said police have not ruled out the possibility of a murder-suicide or an accident. She said police “do not believe there are any outstanding suspects.”

Benjamin Price, 42, who lives about a block from the scene, said Monday that the case is out of character for the neighborhood — a tidy pair of cul-de-sacs next to Marina Park.

Aside from an occasional scuffle at the park, Price said he couldn’t recall any significant incident in the 10 years he’s lived in his home on Cross Drive.

“This is the first time I’ve ever heard of anything like this happening,” he said. “For the most part, it’s really quiet.”

Money is a writer for the Daily Pilit.