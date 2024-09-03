Advertisement
California

Shooter at large after three men injured at Huntington Park night club

Two men are in stable condition and one is in critical care after a shooting at a nightclub in Huntington Park on Tuesday.
Two men are in stable condition and one is in critical care after an overnight shooting at a nightclub in Huntington Park on Tuesday.
(Google Maps)
By Andrew J. CampaStaff Writer 
Share via

Two men are in stable condition and one is in critical care after an overnight shooting at a nightclub in Huntington Park on Tuesday, according to authorities.

Huntington Park Police confirmed that a suspect is at large even as they arrested another man near the crime scene on unrelated charges.

Police said they received a call of a disturbance at 1:36 a.m. at El Kalua’s Night Club on Pacific Boulevard, the city’s main thoroughfare.

Advertisement

They arrived to find three men shot, according to Huntington Park Commander Kenneth Rulon. The three, who were not publicly identified, were taken to a local hospital, where initially two were in critical condition. One victim has since been upgraded to stable, according to Rulon.

Rulon said the shooting was not believed to be gang-related, but authorities were looking for a man who may have been involved. They did not release a name or full description of the person being sought.

Adriana Hernandez, second from right, is punched by a Huntington Park Police officer during a 4th of July 2024 house fire.

California

Huntington Park woman was punched by a police officer as her home burned

A woman is accusing the Huntington Park Police Department of using excessive force as she attempted to reach her father, who was trying to save his photography equipment from their burning home.

July 10, 2024

Although there were witnesses, no weapon has been recovered, according to Rulon.

While police were marking the perimeter of the crime scene shortly around 2 a.m., they witnessed a male flee, according to Rulon.

Advertisement

The man, whom police identified as 32-year-old Alexander Esparza, fled two blocks, partially on bike and then on foot, before climbing to the second story roof of a building, according to Rulon. He was eventually talked down and arrested around 4:15 a.m., Rulon said.

A two-alarm fire tore through a Huntington Park fire station and was knocked down at 5:17 a.m. Wednesday.

California

Fire scorches Huntington Park fire station, but no injuries are reported

LA County fire personnel classified a blaze that scorched a Huntington Park fire station as a two-alarm fire. It was knocked down at 5:17 a.m. on Wednesday. There were no injuries.

May 1, 2024

“It’s one of those funny stories where you’re looking for one suspect and you find a felon on the run,” Rulon said. “That was unexpected.”

Esparza is not a suspect in this shooting, according to Rulon. But he does face outstanding warrants for a previous burglary and grand theft auto, according to Rulon and court records. He was also booked for evading arrest, Rulon said.

Advertisement

“When he saw the police, he must have assumed we were after him,” Rulon said.

Esparza remains in a city jail while his bail was set at $130,000.

More to Read

CaliforniaBreaking NewsCrime & Courts
Andrew J. Campa

Andrew J. Campa is a member of the Fast Break team at the Los Angeles Times, having previously covered the Eastside and San Gabriel Valley. Before, he worked at several medium and small daily newspapers and has covered education, sports and general news. He’s a proud University of Alabama (#RollTide), Cal State Fullerton and Pasadena City College alumnus.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Advertisement