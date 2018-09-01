A TV show chronicling gentrification in Boyle Heights is protested as an example of, well, gentrification

But others fear the immigrant working-class residents who for generations called Boyle Heights home will be pushed out, along with the Mexican American culture for which the district is famous. Activists have protested the opening of art galleries and even an independent coffeehouse, saying they are doing harm to the community. The protests themselves have been polarizing, with some residents saying the activists go too far and even demonize white people. In late 2016, the L.A. Police Department investigated three acts of vandalism targeting art galleries, including graffiti at one gallery that read “(Expletive) white art,” as possible hate crimes.