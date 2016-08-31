'Sledgehammer from the sky:' Cerritos air disaster occurred 30 years ago today

Wednesday marked the 30th anniversary of one of Southern California’s most devastating air disasters.

Two planes — a jetliner and small single-engine aircraft — collided over Cerritos. Here’s an account of the crash and its aftermath from The Times’ archives:

“An Aeromexico DC-9 had left Loreto, Mexico, early in the morning of Aug. 31, 1986, carrying 64 passengers. As it passed about 6,000 feet above Cerritos en route to Los Angeles International Airport, the jet was clipped by a single-engine plane flown by William Kramer of Rancho Palos Verdes.”

Kramer and his wife and daughter were killed instantly. The damaged jet lost control and crashed into a quiet neighborhood just before noon.

A Times headline the next morning described it as 'a sledgehammer from the sky.’

The Times front page reporting the Cerritos jetliner crash on Sept. 1, 1986

In addition to the 67 people killed in the two planes, 15 Cerritos residents died amid the flaming wreckage and burning jet fuel that destroyed at least eight homes.

In Cerritos, the emotional wounds from the crash took time to heal. In 2006, a memorial next to City Hall was completed and dedicated. The sculpture bears the names of all of the victims.

Cerritos residents also formed a group that offered support for Loreto, including equipment for its hospital. Loreto officials were on hand for the memorial dedication.

"They felt the same pain that we did," the founder of the Friends of Loreto Foundation said in 2006.