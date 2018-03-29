Costa Mesa latest O.C. city to reject homeless shelter in its community

"It's time for our supervisors, our county, our federal and state officials to demand that the rest of the county cities start participating in taking care of the homeless that live in their communities and not taking them to Santa Ana or to Costa Mesa or to Tustin," Councilwoman Katrina Foley said. "It is important that we all participate and, if we all participate and we do our fair share, it's a lot less of a burden and impact on every community."