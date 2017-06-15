Killer in 2011 Orange County salon shooting apologizes in courtroom

A man who killed eight people in a shooting rampage at a Southern California hair salon has uttered a courtroom apology as victims' relatives voiced outrage over trial delays.

The Orange County Register reports that Scott Dekraai said “I'm sorry. I'm very, very sorry” on Thursday, his first public expression of remorse.

The judge told Dekraai it wasn't time to speak.

Bethany Webb, sister of one of the victims, says Dekraai can't apologize for what he did.

Dekraai pleaded guilty in 2014 to killing his hairstylist ex-wife and seven others. His lawyer wants him spared the death penalty.

The victims' relatives are upset by sentencing delays caused by a scandal over the county's use of jailhouse informants.

The judge is holding hearings on how to proceed.