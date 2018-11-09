Los Angeles County sheriff's deputy, two others arrested on drug charges after heist at pot warehouse

A few minutes after 3 a.m., the deputy and two other men pulled up to the gate at the legal marijuana distribution warehouse on Commercial Street near downtown Los Angeles in an unmarked sheriff’s SUV that Antrim allegedly took from the Temple City station, according to the affidavits. All three men wore jackets with sheriff’s insignia and police equipment belts with guns in the holsters. One of the men carried a larger weapon that appeared on the cameras to be a rifle or shotgun.