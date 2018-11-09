Los Angeles County sheriff's deputy, two others arrested on drug charges after heist at pot warehouse

A Los Angeles County sheriff’s deputy and a team of armed accomplices disguised as deputies stole hundreds of pounds of marijuana and safes filled with cash from a pot warehouse in a brazen, middle-of-the-night heist, according to court records.
Federal agents on Thursday arrested Marc Antrim, a patrol deputy in the sheriff’s Temple City station, and two other men on drug charges. During searches of Antrim’s house and another man’s home, agents found several weapons, ammunition and about $350,000 in bundled cash, the court records show. The men are expected to appear in a federal courtroom downtown Friday afternoon.
Antrim and the others carried out the alleged heist early in the morning of Oct. 29, according to affidavits written by an officer from the Drug Enforcement Agency to obtain search and arrest warrants. Much of the affidavit is based on footage from dozens of security cameras at the warehouse that captured the event.
A few minutes after 3 a.m., the deputy and two other men pulled up to the gate at the legal marijuana distribution warehouse on Commercial Street near downtown Los Angeles in an unmarked sheriff’s SUV that Antrim allegedly took from the Temple City station, according to the affidavits. All three men wore jackets with sheriff’s insignia and police equipment belts with guns in the holsters. One of the men carried a larger weapon that appeared on the cameras to be a rifle or shotgun.
Antrim showed a piece of paper to a security guard, who opened the gate. The deputy then put the guard and two other employees in the backseat of the SUV. Minutes later, a rented moving truck pulled up and the men began loading boxes and bags filled with bundles of marijuana that had been packaged for shipment, according to the affidavits.
Around 3:45 a.m., several officers from the Los Angeles Police Department arrived after someone called the LAPD to report sheriff’s deputies were trying to execute a search warrant at the warehouse, the agent wrote.
As the other men fled out the back of the warehouse, shedding their gear and jackets, Antrim approached the officers, according to security camera recordings and footage from one LAPD officer’s body-worn camera described in the affidavits.
Telling the officers he was a Sheriff’s Department narcotics investigator, Antrim made a call on his phone and said it was to his supervisor. A man on the other line told an LAPD officer Antrim was conducting a legitimate search, and the officers soon left, the affidavits said.
Antrim went back to loading the moving truck and was joined soon after by several men who arrived in a white pickup truck and on foot. Authorities suspect some of the men were the ones who fled earlier. The men carried two safes thought to be filled with about $100,000 in cash to the moving truck, and left.
The scheme began to fall apart a few days later when an attorney for the marijuana business contacted the Sheriff’s Department and handed over thumb drives with the security camera footage, according to the affidavit.
Using a tracking device the rental company had in the moving truck, authorities followed its movements after the alleged heist to a house in Glendora. When agents searched the house Thursday, they found about two pounds of marijuana, a loaded Beretta handgun registered to Antrim, ammunition that is issued to law enforcement officers, and a flashlight with Antrim’s name on it, court records show. They also recovered between $150,000 and $200,000 in cash.
The man living at the house, Kevin McBride, was arrested and is charged with being one of the men on Antrim’s team.
A search of the house Antrim rents turned up a similar amount of cash and a cache of four firearms, which included a double-barrel shotgun and a “sub machine gun-style firearm,” one of the affidavits said.
The third man arrested and charged is Eric Rodriguez, who authorities also allege was at the warehouse. All three men are in custody charged with conspiracy to distribute controlled substances.