'Diaper bandit' led police on high-speed chase that severely injured 6-year-old girl, prosecutors say

A Los Angeles man suspected of being the so-called Diaper Bandit was charged Friday with stealing diapers from stores in the Long Beach area and leading police on a pursuit that ended with a crash that severely injured a 6-year-old child.

Darrion Tyrone Parker, 23, pleaded not guilty to six felony counts of second-degree robbery and one felony count each of fleeing a pursuing peace officer's motor vehicle causing serious bodily injury and resisting an executive officer.

Parker stole diapers with the threat of force from several supermarkets and retail stores in the Long Beach area between December 2016 and this month, prosecutors said.

On Wednesday, a store employee reportedly confronted him in a parking lot about stealing merchandise before Parker fled, according to the L.A. County district attorney's office. Police began chasing Parker, who crashed his vehicle into another car, severely injuring a 6-year-old passenger, the district attorney's office said.

He tried to escape on foot but was eventually taken into custody, prosecutors said.

Parker is due back in a Long Beach courtroom Nov. 29.