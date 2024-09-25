Two injured after reports of an explosion in a Santa Maria courthouse. One person detained
Two people were injured and one person was detained after a reported explosion at a courthouse in Santa Maria, officials said.
The explosion was reported at 8:48 a.m., triggering a rapid response from Santa Maria Police and Santa Barbara Sheriff’s deputies.
Details on what caused the explosion were not immediately available.
In a post on X, the city of Santa Maria referred to the incident as a “bomb explosion.”
Two people suffered non-life-threatening injuries, said Raquel Zick, public information officer with the Santa Barbara Sheriff’s Office.
One person of interest has also been detained at the scene, she said.
The explosion prompted city officials to temporarily lock down other public facilities nearby, including Santa Maria’s City Hall, finance department, library and recreation and parks department.
Officials said the closures are a precautionary measure.
