Couple sue Dodgers, saying they were severely beaten by fans during Mets playoff game

A man who says he was beaten and suffered a traumatic brain injury outside Dodger Stadium after attending a playoff game between the Mets and Dodgers in 2015 filed a lawsuit Tuesday against the team and his alleged assailants.

Ariel D. Auffant, a Bakersfield geologist, and his wife, Abigale, brought the complaint in Los Angeles County Superior Court against Los Angeles Dodgers LLC and two individuals they claim attacked them.

The plaintiffs' lawyer, Ryan Bright, could not be immediately reached for comment.

A Dodgers spokesman declined comment on the suit, which alleges negligence; premises liability; negligent hiring, retention and supervision; assault; battery; and intentional infliction of emotional distress and loss of consortium.

The plaintiffs are asking for unspecified compensatory and punitive damages. Auffant attended the playoff game on Oct. 9, 2015, the first contest of the National League Division Series, according to his court papers. Auffant was a Dodger fan, but his cousin, who was among those who accompanied the plaintiff to the game, wore a Mets cap and was a supporter of the New York team, the suit says.

The Mets won the game 3-1. Auffant and his companions walked outside the stadium to go home about 10 p.m. and were confronted by a couple who shouted vulgar language at them, according to the complaint.

The area was not well lighted and no security was present, the suit alleges. After the Auffant group reached the handicapped parking area, he was “brutally attacked'' by the couple, causing him to lose consciousness and fall to the pavement, the suit alleges.

“Ariel Auffant struck his head on the pavement and his assailants continued the attack by kicking him,'' according to the lawsuit. Dodger security staffers took several minutes to respond, even though the attack happened near the stadium gates, the suit states.

In 2014, Giants fan Bryan Stow of Capitola was awarded a multimillion-dollar verdict stemming from a permanent brain injury he suffered in a March 31, 2011, beating in the Dodger Stadium parking lot.