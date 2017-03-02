Former owner of dog with 42-pound malignant tumor arrested

The former owner of a golden retriever named Henry, who in May was left at a Newport Beach animal hospital with a 42-pound malignant tumor, was arrested Wednesday after she didn't appear in court to face criminal charges.

Sherri Haughton, 52, of Irvine was scheduled to be arraigned Jan. 13 in Orange County Superior Court on four misdemeanor charges stemming from Henry's condition, but she did not attend the hearing. A warrant was issued for her arrest, authorities said.

Authorities tried to contact her at her Newport Coast address but found that she no longer lived there. Newport Beach officers arrested Haughton about 12:30 p.m. Wednesday in Irvine, according to police spokeswoman Jennifer Manzella.

Orange County prosecutors in December accused Haughton of one count of animal cruelty, one count of animal abandonment, one count of failing to care for an animal and one count of interfering with an investigation — all misdemeanors.

If convicted of all charges, she would face a maximum sentence of two years in jail, according to the Orange County district attorney's office.

Newport Beach animal-control officers launched an investigation into Henry's situation after Haughton took him to an animal hospital with the massive tumor on his right side. The growth nearly doubled his body weight and impeded his ability to walk.

