Favorable weather conditions help firefighters increase containment of three major wildfires

The San Bernardino County fire captain looks over the charred landscape from the Bridge fire in Wrightwood earlier this month.

Assisted by favorable weather conditions, firefighters continue to increase containment of three major Southern California wildfires that have burned more than 117,000 acres, destroyed 242 structures and led to 24 injuries.

A late-summer heat wave fueled conditions for explosive growth, but cooler-than-usual temperatures and higher humidity in recent days have contributed to fire crews getting the upper hand on the wildfires, said Bryan Lewis, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Oxnard.

The Bridge fire, which has scorched more than 54,000 acres in Los Angeles and San Bernardino counties, remains the largest active fire in California. But the fire, which started Sept. 8 in the Angeles National Forest, was 69% contained as of Sunday, according to an update from Cal Fire.

Crews are continuing mop-up efforts on the fire’s south flank, authorities said. Aircraft will use retardant and water to contain the rest of the blaze.

“Interior smoke may be visible in areas of the fire; this is expected with the current warming and drying weather trend, and crews will investigate smoke and extinguish isolated heat sources,” the Cal Fire update said.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Roads and trails in the Angeles National Forest impacted by the Bridge fire — including some areas near Mt. Baldy and Wrightwood — will remain closed through Dec. 31, 2025, in order to “facilitate recovery of the natural resources and landscape,” officials said.

Containment of the 39,232-acre Line fire in San Bernardino County had grown to 60% as of Sunday, according to Cal Fire. Three firefighters were injured shortly after the fire started on Sept. 5. At least one home in Running Springs was destroyed and three other buildings were damaged, according to authorities.

Justin Wayne Halstenberg, 34, of Norco, was arrested Sept. 10 in connection to the Line fire after traffic cameras and automatic license plate readers helped identify a white truck that eventually led them to Halstenberg, authorities said.

He is accused of setting multiple fires before igniting the Line fire, officials said. He is facing 11 counts of arson, including using incendiary devices to start fires, aggravated arson and causing great bodily injury. The last two felonies carry a combined prison sentence of up to 19 years to life.

Halstenberg has pleaded not guilty to the charges.

After burning 23,519 acres in Orange and Riverside counties, the Airport fire, which started Sept. 9, is now 74% contained. Authorities said in an update Sunday that “heat sources remain scarce around the fire perimeter” and drones are being employed to locate “hot spots in unforgiving terrain.”

An unintentional spark from heavy equipment ignited the fire, authorities said.