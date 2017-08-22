Earthquake: Magnitude 3.0 quake strikes offshore near San Francisco

A shallow magnitude 3.0 earthquake was reported off the Northern California coast Tuesday morning about seven miles west of San Francisco, according to the U.S. Geological Survey. The temblor occurred at 6:36 a.m. Pacific time at a depth of 3.1 miles.

According to the USGS, the epicenter was five miles from Muir Beach, six miles from Tamalpais-Homestead Valley, eight miles from Mill Valley, nine miles from Daly City and 81 miles from Sacramento, Calif.

In the last 10 days, there have been no earthquakes of magnitude 3.0 or greater centered nearby.

This information comes from the USGS Earthquake Notification Service and this post was created by an algorithm written by the author.

