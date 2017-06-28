Earthquake: 2.5 quake strikes near Granada Hills

A shallow magnitude 2.5 earthquake was reported Wednesday morning two miles from Granada Hills, according to the U.S. Geological Survey. The temblor occurred at 4:32 a.m. PDT at a depth of 5.6 miles.

According to the USGS, the epicenter was two miles from San Fernando and Pacoima, and 20 miles from the Los Angeles Civic Center.

In the last 10 days, there have been no earthquakes of magnitude 3.0 or greater centered nearby.

This information comes from the USGS Earthquake Notification Service and this post was created by an algorithm written by the author.

Read more about Southern California earthquakes.