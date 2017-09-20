Earthquake: 3.0 quake strikes in Humboldt County

A shallow magnitude 3.0 earthquake was reported Wednesday in Humboldt County south of Eureka, according to the U.S. Geological Survey. The temblor occurred at 7:29 a.m. PDT at a depth of 5 miles.

According to the USGS, the epicenter was 2 miles from Honeydew and 23 miles from Fortuna.

In the last 10 days, there have been no earthquakes of magnitude 3.0 or greater centered nearby.

This information comes from the USGS Earthquake Notification Service and this post was created by an algorithm written by the author.

