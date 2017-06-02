Earthquake: 3.0 quake strikes near Lee Vining, Calif.

A shallow magnitude 3.0 earthquake was reported Friday afternoon 12 miles from Lee Vining, Calif., according to the U.S. Geological Survey. The temblor occurred at 3:33 p.m. Pacific time at a depth of 1.2 mile.

According to the USGS, the epicenter was 15 miles from Mammoth Lakes and 25 miles from Toms Place.

In the last 10 days, there have been no earthquakes of magnitude 3.0 or greater centered nearby.

This information comes from the USGS Earthquake Notification Service and this post was created by an algorithm written by the author.

