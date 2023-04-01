Magnitude 3.2 earthquake felt in Oakland

A magnitude 3.2 earthquake was reported Saturday morning at 9:43 a.m. Pacific time in Oakland, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

The earthquake occurred less than a mile from San Leandro, Calif., one mile from Castro Valley, Calif., three miles from Ashland, Calif. and four miles from Alameda, Calif.

In the past 10 days, there have been four earthquakes of magnitude 3.0 or greater centered nearby.

An average of 234 earthquakes with magnitudes between 3.0 and 4.0 occur per year in California and Nevada, according to a recent three-year data sample.

The earthquake occurred at a depth of 4.3 miles.



