Earthquake: 3.0 quake strikes near Thousand Palms

A shallow magnitude 3.0 earthquake was reported Wednesday morning 12 miles from Thousand Palms, Calif., according to the U.S. Geological Survey. The temblor occurred at 6:30 a.m. PDT at a depth of 5 miles.

According to the USGS, the epicenter was 12 miles from Indio, 14 miles from Indian Wells and 19 miles from Twentynine Palms.

In the last 10 days, there have been three earthquakes of magnitude 3.0 or greater centered nearby.

This information comes from the USGS Earthquake Notification Service and this post was created by an algorithm.

