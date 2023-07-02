Magnitude 3.8 earthquake felt near Malibu

A magnitude 3.8 earthquake was reported at 2:29 a.m. Sunday 12 miles from Malibu, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

The earthquake occurred 18 miles from Westlake Village, 19 miles from Thousand Oaks, and 21 miles from Agoura Hills and Calabasas.

In the past 10 days, there has been one earthquake of magnitude 3.0 or greater centered nearby.

An average of five earthquakes with magnitudes between 4.0 and 5.0 occur per year in the greater Los Angeles area, according to a recent three year data sample.

The earthquake occurred at a depth of 18.5 miles. Did you feel this earthquake? Consider reporting what you felt to the USGS.

This story was automatically generated by Quakebot, a computer application that monitors the latest earthquakes detected by the USGS. A Times editor reviewed the post before it was published. If you’re interested in learning more about the system, visit our list of frequently asked questions.