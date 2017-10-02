Earthquake: 3.1 quake strikes near Aspen Springs

A shallow magnitude 3.1 earthquake was reported Monday morning nine miles from Aspen Springs, Calif., according to the U.S. Geological Survey. The temblor occurred at 9:18 a.m. PDT near the surface.

According to the USGS, the epicenter was 64 miles from Clovis, 65 miles from Sanger, and 68 miles from Reedley.

In the last 10 days, there have been two earthquakes of magnitude 3.0 or greater centered nearby.

This information comes from the USGS Earthquake Notification Service and this post was created by an algorithm.

