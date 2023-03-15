Magnitude 3.7 earthquake hits near Morro Bay

A magnitude 3.7 earthquake was reported Wednesday morning at 11:29 a.m. Pacific time 30 miles from Morro Bay, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

The earthquake occurred 31 miles from Paso Robles, 31 miles from King City, 32 miles from Atascadero and 34 miles from Los Osos.

The earthquake occurred at a depth of 3.7 miles.

In the past 10 days, there have been five earthquakes of magnitude 3.0 or greater centered nearby.

Advertisement

An average of 234 earthquakes of magnitudes between 3.0 and 4.0 occur per year in California and Nevada, according to a recent three-year data sample.

Did you feel this earthquake? Consider reporting what you felt to the USGS.

Are you ready for when the Big One hits? Get ready for the next big earthquake by signing up for our Unshaken newsletter, which breaks down emergency preparedness into bite-sized steps over six weeks. Learn more about earthquake kits, which apps you need, Lucy Jones’ most important advice and more at latimes.com/Unshaken.

This story was automatically generated by Quakebot, a computer application that monitors the latest earthquakes detected by the USGS. A Times editor reviewed the post before it was published. If you’re interested in learning more about the system, visit our list of frequently asked questions.

