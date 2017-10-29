Earthquake: 3.2 quake strikes near Pinnacles, Calif.

A shallow magnitude 3.2 earthquake was reported Sunday afternoon three miles from Pinnacles, Calif., according to the U.S. Geological Survey. The temblor occurred at 1:11 p.m. Pacific time at a depth of 3.1 miles.

According to the USGS, the epicenter was 13 miles from Soledad, Calif., 18 miles from Greenfield, Calif. and 22 miles from Hollister, Calif.

In the last 10 days, there has been one earthquake of magnitude 3.0 or greater centered nearby.

This information comes from the USGS Earthquake Notification Service and this post was created by an algorithm written by the author.

Read more about Southern California earthquakes.