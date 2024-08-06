Magnitude 5.3 earthquake strikes near Bakersfield, rattles Southern California

A magnitude 5.3 earthquake near Bakersfield was felt across a wide swath of Southern California on Tuesday night.

The quake struck at 9:09 p.m. about 10 miles from Bakersfield, according to the U.S. Geological Survey. It was followed by a magnitude 4.5 aftershock.

There were no immediate reports of damage.

The USGS said the quake was felt across the Los Angeles Basin, inland valleys as well as Santa Maria, Bakersfield and Fresno.

Advertisement

It occurred 13 miles from Lamont, Calif., 14 miles from Arvin, 19 miles from Rosedale and 22 miles from Oildale.

In the last 10 days, there have been no earthquakes of magnitude 3.0 or greater centered nearby.

An average of five earthquakes with magnitudes of 5.0 to 6.0 occur per year in California and Nevada, according to a recent three-year data sample.

Advertisement

The earthquake occurred at a depth of 5.6 miles. Did you feel this earthquake? Consider reporting what you felt to the USGS.

Find out what to do before, and during, an earthquake near you by signing up for our Unshaken newsletter, which breaks down emergency preparedness into bite-sized steps over six weeks. Learn more about earthquake kits, which apps you need, Lucy Jones’ most important advice and more at latimes.com/Unshaken.

This story was automatically generated by Quakebot, a computer application that monitors the latest earthquakes detected by the USGS. A Times editor reviewed the post before it was published. If you’re interested in learning more about the system, visit our list of frequently asked questions.

