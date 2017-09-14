Earthquake: 3.3 temblor strikes near East Foothills, Calif.

A shallow magnitude 3.3 earthquake was reported Thursday morning one mile from East Foothills, Calif., according to the U.S. Geological Survey. The temblor occurred at 10:32 a.m. Pacific time at a depth of zero miles.

According to the USGS, the epicenter was three miles from Alum Rock, five miles from Milpitas, six miles from San Jose and 82 miles from Sacramento.

In the last 10 days, there have been no earthquakes of magnitude 3.0 or greater centered nearby.

This information comes from the USGS Earthquake Notification Service and this post was created by an algorithm written by the author.

