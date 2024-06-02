Earthquake: Magnitude 3.5 quake shakes San Gabriel Valley, parts of L.A.

The earthquake occurred less than a mile from Alhambra, less than a mile from South Pasadena, one mile from Monterey Park and one mile from East Los Angeles.

A magnitude 3.5 earthquake was reported Sunday morning near South Pasadena.

The temblor hit at 9:55 a.m. and was centered in the El Sereno area, just south of South Pasadena.

There were no immediate reports of damage.

According to the U.S. Geological Survey, the quake was felt in the San Gabriel Valley and some parts of L.A.

In the last 10 days, there has been one earthquake of magnitude 3.0 or greater centered nearby.

An average of five earthquakes with magnitudes between 3.0 and 4.0 occur per year in the greater Los Angeles area, according to a recent three-year data sample.

The earthquake occurred at a depth of 7.0 miles. Did you feel this earthquake? Consider reporting what you felt to the USGS.

This story was automatically generated by Quakebot, a computer application that monitors the latest earthquakes detected by the USGS. A Times editor reviewed the post before it was published. If you’re interested in learning more about the system, visit our list of frequently asked questions.

