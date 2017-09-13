Earthquake: 3.4 quake strikes near Yucca Valley

A shallow magnitude 3.4 earthquake was reported Wednesday afternoon near Yucca Valley, Calif., according to the U.S. Geological Survey. The quake occurred at 2:59 p.m. at a depth of 1.2 mile.

According to the USGS, the epicenter was 13 miles from Yucca Valley, 13 miles from Desert Hot Springs and 16 miles from Twentynine Palms.

In the last 10 days, there have been no earthquakes of magnitude 3.0 or greater centered nearby.

This information comes from the USGS Earthquake Notification Service and this post was created by an algorithm written by the author.

