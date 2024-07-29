Magnitude 4.9 earthquake shakes Southern California

A magnitude 4.9 earthquake struck California’s Mojave Desert Monday, sending shaking that was felt all the way to Los Angeles.

The earthquake, which occurred at 1 p.m., was centered about 13 miles northeast of Barstow, which is approximately halfway between Los Angeles and Las Vegas.

According to officials, it was felt over a wide swath of Southern California, including Los Angeles.

The earthquake occurred 29 miles from Apple Valley, 34 miles from Victorville, 37 miles from Adelanto, and 41 miles from Hesperia.

In the last 10 days, there have been no earthquakes of magnitude 3.0 or greater centered nearby.

An average of 25 earthquakes with magnitudes between 4.0 and 5.0 occur per year in California and Nevada, according to a recent three year data sample.

The earthquake occurred at a depth of 4.9 miles. Did you feel this earthquake? Consider reporting what you felt to the USGS.

