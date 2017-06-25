Earthquake: 3.5 quake strikes near Banning

A shallow magnitude 3.5 earthquake was reported Sunday morning five miles from Banning, according to the U.S. Geological Survey. The temblor occurred at 6:53 a.m. PDT at a depth of 8.1 miles.

According to the USGS, the epicenter was seven miles from Beaumont and 19 miles from Moreno Valley.

In the last 10 days, there has been one earthquake of magnitude 3.0 or greater centered nearby.

This information comes from the USGS Earthquake Notification Service and this post was created by an algorithm written by the author.

Read more about Southern California earthquakes.