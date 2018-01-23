Earthquake: 3.5 temblor strikes near San Benito, Calif.

A shallow magnitude 3.5 earthquake was reported Tuesday afternoon three miles from San Benito, Calif., according to the U.S. Geological Survey. The temblor occurred at 1 p.m. Pacific time at a depth of 4.3 miles.
According to the USGS, the epicenter was 16 miles from Greenfield, Calif., 17 miles from Soledad, Calif. and 19 miles from King City, Calif.
In the last 10 days, there has been one earthquake of magnitude 3.0 or greater centered nearby.
This information comes from the USGS Earthquake Notification Service and this post was created by an algorithm written by the author.
Read more about Southern California earthquakes.