Earthquake: 3.5 quake strikes near Yucaipa

A shallow magnitude 3.5 earthquake was reported Friday morning six miles from Yucaipa, Calif., according to the U.S. Geological Survey. The temblor occurred at 2:10 a.m. PST at a depth of 5.6 miles.

According to the USGS, the epicenter was eight miles from Redlands and 11 miles from Lake Arrowhead.

In the last 10 days, there have been no earthquakes of magnitude 3.0 or greater centered nearby.

This information comes from the USGS Earthquake Notification Service and this post was created by an algorithm.

