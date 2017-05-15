Earthquake: 3.6 quake strikes near Big Bear City

A shallow magnitude 3.6 earthquake was reported Monday morning six miles from Big Bear City, according to the U.S. Geological Survey. The temblor occurred at 11:43 a.m. PDT near the surface.

According to the USGS, the epicenter was 10 miles from Big Bear Lake.

In the last 10 days, there has been one earthquake of magnitude 3.0 or greater centered nearby.

This information comes from the USGS Earthquake Notification Service and this post was created by an algorithm.

