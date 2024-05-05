Seven injured in Long Beach shooting near nightclub

A person is transported by ambulance after seven people were wounded when shots were fired in the parking lot of a Long Beach nightclub Saturday.

Seven people were injured, four critically, in a late night shooting in Long Beach on Saturday, police said.

The shooting took place near South Street and Paramount Boulevard around 11:15 Saturday night, according to a bulletin issued by the Long Beach Police Department.

Videos of the aftermath posted to social media show a heavy police presence outside the Prendido de Noche nightclub nearby.

So far, no suspects have been identified and no arrests have been made, police said.