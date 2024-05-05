Seven injured in Long Beach shooting near nightclub
Seven people were injured, four critically, in a late night shooting in Long Beach on Saturday, police said.
The shooting took place near South Street and Paramount Boulevard around 11:15 Saturday night, according to a bulletin issued by the Long Beach Police Department.
Videos of the aftermath posted to social media show a heavy police presence outside the Prendido de Noche nightclub nearby.
So far, no suspects have been identified and no arrests have been made, police said.
