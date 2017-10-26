4.6 earthquake strikes off California's Central Coast

A 4.6 earthquake was reported Thursday afternoon off the California coast near Lompoc according to the U.S. Geological Survey. The temblor occurred at 1:38 p.m. Pacific time at a depth of 5.6 miles.

There were no immediate reports of damage, though the quake was felt across the Central Coast from San Luis Obispo to Goleta, according to the USGS.

Officials said no tsunami was expected.

According to the USGS, the epicenter was 15 miles from Lompoc and 35 miles from Santa Maria, Calif.

In the last 10 days, there has been one earthquake of magnitude 3.0 or greater centered nearby.

This information comes from the USGS Earthquake Notification Service and this post was created by an algorithm written by the author.

