L.A. rattled by two more earthquakes north of Malibu

Two more earthquakes, one magnitude 3.7 and the other magnitude 2.8, shook Malibu on Monday morning.

Two small earthquakes struck north of Malibu on Monday morning, just four days after a magnitude 4.7 quake was reported in the same area along the Pacific Coast.

The first earthquake Monday, a magnitude 3.7 temblor, was reported at 4:22 a.m. about one mile north of Malibu just west of Kanan Dume Road, according to the U.S. Geological Survey. The second quake occurred at 7:05 a.m. in roughly the same area, just east of Kana Dume Road, and registered a magnitude 2.8.

A spokesperson for the Los Angeles County Fire Department said the department did not receive any calls for service in response to the earthquakes.

In the past 10 days, there have been eight earthquakes of magnitude 3.0 or greater centered nearby.

Thursday’s Malibu earthquake was part of the 14th seismic sequence with at least one magnitude 4 or higher earthquake this year in Southern California, said seismologist Lucy Jones, a Caltech research associate.

An average of five earthquakes with magnitudes between 3.0 and 4.0 occur per year in the Greater Los Angeles area, according to a recent three-year data sample.

Monday’s first earthquake occurred at a depth of 6.6 miles and the second at 5.9 miles, according to the available data.

