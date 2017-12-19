Wounded bird leads would-be helpers on goose chase

To help a wild goose at a park in San Dimas shot with an arrow, a small army of people have been carefully recruited to capture it.

They have so far whiffed in all their efforts. And part of the challenge, county officials said Tuesday, is that the bird has surprisingly quick reflexes for an animal speared, “Game of Thrones” style, by an arrow.

“The goose, because it is fully functional, keeps flying away when they get close to it,” said Terry Kanakri, public information officer for the Los Angeles County Department of Parks and Recreation.

The goose’s wariness is understandable. For one thing, it is a wild animal, among hundreds of geese in Frank G. Bonelli Regional Park. Then there’s the indisputable fact that a human shot it with an arrow.

The arrow lodged into the bird’s shoulder and neck tissue at a 45-degree angle. The feathered part of the arrow drops down from the bird’s left side. The tipped portion protrudes upward from the other side.

The arrow makes the goose easy to spot when it is in or near the 250-acre reservoir, but harder to find within the park’s 1,200 acres.

The bird has done remarkably well, all things considered, since a park patron noticed its predicament in early December.

Carefully selected volunteers and county staff have tried numerous times to capture the goose. The Humane Society and specialists from the California Department of Fish and Wildlife have also tried to nab it.

On Tuesday the county Department of Animal Care and Control — which has responded to tough gigs such as bears sloshing in pools, rattlesnakes and dead skunks — was called in.

They tried to lure the goose to shore with food and then cast a net. More than a dozen people were recruited to help. But it wasn’t enough.

They managed to get the goose to shore, but when they got about eight feet away, it flew off.

Even though the professionals have been stymied, they don’t want outside help, said Andrew Hughan, the state’s Fish and Wildlife spokesman. He was horrified when he saw video of a woman who fed the goose out of her hand and then tried to grab it.

Such untrained efforts could harm the animal. And people are not supposed to feed the wild animals.

It’s also illegal to shoot them — with an arrow or anything else — in a county park or within city limits. Tipsters who’d like to cook the perpetrator’s goose, can call (888) 334-2258.

CAPTION The No. 8 and No. 24 jerseys now hang near Chick Hearn’s ceremonial jersey The No. 8 and No. 24 jerseys now hang near Chick Hearn’s ceremonial jersey CAPTION The No. 8 and No. 24 jerseys now hang near Chick Hearn’s ceremonial jersey The No. 8 and No. 24 jerseys now hang near Chick Hearn’s ceremonial jersey CAPTION State officials have warned against building homes within 500 feet of freeways. That's where people suffer higher rates of asthma, cancer and heart disease. Yet they’re building low-income housing in those areas State officials have warned against building homes within 500 feet of freeways. That's where people suffer higher rates of asthma, cancer and heart disease. Yet they’re building low-income housing in those areas CAPTION An Amtrak train on a new rail route derailed off a bridge in Washington state. At least three people were killed An Amtrak train on a new rail route derailed off a bridge in Washington state. At least three people were killed CAPTION An Amtrak train derailed over Interstate 5 in Washington state on Monday morning, reportedly killing multiple people, according to the Pierce County Sheriff’s Department An Amtrak train derailed over Interstate 5 in Washington state on Monday morning, reportedly killing multiple people, according to the Pierce County Sheriff’s Department CAPTION Firefighters took advantage of light winds in Santa Barbara County late Sunday, mounting an aggressive attack directly on the massive Thomas fire’s western face a day after powerful gusts pushed flames toward homes along the coast. Firefighters took advantage of light winds in Santa Barbara County late Sunday, mounting an aggressive attack directly on the massive Thomas fire’s western face a day after powerful gusts pushed flames toward homes along the coast.

howard.blume@latimes.com

@howardblume