L.A. Unified moves closer to a unified enrollment system

Pressed by L.A. schools Supt. Michelle King, the Board of Education on Tuesday unanimously approved a plan to create an enrollment system that will allow students and families to apply to just about any schools they choose at the same time, through one online application.

The $24-million project is central to King’s strategy for increasing district enrollment. Reversing years of declining enrollment is key to her plan to keep Los Angeles Unified financially solvent while improving district academics.

“It’s a one-stop shop,” said King, who said parents have told the district that the current variety of enrollment processes is “too confusing.”

“The idea was that we have to bring everything together in one space at one time so that all parents can have access and knowledge about what’s happening in our district,” King said.

Tuesday’s vote was crucial if the district was going to have any elements of the new system up and ready in time for fall. A tool for searching the location of schools and descriptions of their programs already had been pushed back to 2018.

King had wanted the board to approve the project last month, but she wasn’t sure then that she had enough votes for approval.

What is expected to be ready by next October will be modest.

During a six-week window, parents should be able to fill out a single online application to apply to three options for the 2018-19 school year: magnet programs, dual-language programs and a small permit program that allows minority students to attend a school in another part of the district if their enrollment would promote the goal of racial integration. Other district options are supposed to be added over the following two years.

Some of L.A. Unified’s most popular programs are magnets, which were originally designed to promote integration. Dual-language schools aim to make English speakers fluent in another language, while also helping non-English speakers preserve and enhance their native-language skills as they learn English.

Independent charter schools are not currently part of the online enrollment plan, and it appears unlikely that the current board majority would have approved a proposal that included charters.

But the resistance to including charters could crumble as soon as next month, when two board members backed by charter school supporters take office. It isn’t clear, however, whether all or most charters would want to be included in the district’s system.

Charters are privately operated and exempt from some rules that govern traditional campuses. About 16% of district students attend charters, which are popular choices for many parents but also compete with L.A. Unified for students.

“I think we may be shooting ourselves in the foot,” said board member George McKenna, who nearly voted against the plan out of concern about unintended consequences, including the possibility that traditional campuses could suffer from unfair comparisons with charters.

Outgoing board member Monica Ratliff supported the plan and said that, while she is not anti-charter, “If you open this to charter schools, then you might as well just not do this. This should be about increasing enrollment in district schools.”

If the effort recruited 2,383 more students, she added, “this would pay for itself.”

“This is not a convenience toy,” put in board member Richard Vladovic. “This is a strategic effort by our district.”

Board president Steve Zimmer, who, like Ratliff, will be leaving the board, suggested that charters be specifically excluded: “Let us codify right now this is for our LAUSD school families.”

The board stopped short of that approach, but backed a revision that excludes charters during the initial three-year roll-out. Another revision specifies special assistance for district schools that compare poorly to other schools based on academic performance.

When questioned at an earlier meeting, district managers heading the project could not cite a school district in which a unified enrollment system increased enrollment, but they expressed optimism and stressed the importance of providing improved service to families.

Board member Monica Garcia offered strong support.

“There is more success in some of the schools I represent than the neighborhood knows about,” Garcia said. “We can create alternatives or keep letting others create the alternative. … You’ve got to take a risk.”

The district's website currently offers a basic search that allows parents to enter their addresses and learn the names of their neighborhood elementary, middle and high schools. But the search doesn't pull up nearby schools that have available seats. It also doesn't mention particular campuses with special programs.

At the moment, various district programs have their own application processes, forms and timelines.

For years, sophisticated middle- and upper-middle-class parents have worked out something like a secret science to find, choose and get their children into the best schools in the Los Angeles Unified School District. But many families don’t have that knowledge or the means or time to spend acquiring it.

The revamped online enrollment system will be located at apply.lausd.net, which already has useful, if limited, information.

Families still will be able to apply to schools on paper if they choose to, or lack internet access.

