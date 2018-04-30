Hearing delay gives both sides more time in Ref Rodriguez trial

Ref Rodriguez and his attorneys will have more time to prepare their defense against political money-laundering charges, a judge ruled Monday.
The pretrial hearing in the case had been scheduled to begin May 9, but that date will now be pushed back to July 23.
Rodriguez, 46, faces three felony charges for conspiracy, perjury, and procuring and offering a false or forged instrument, as well as 25 misdemeanor counts related to the alleged campaign money laundering.
Prosecutors say Rodriguez carried out a scheme in which friends and relatives donated more than $24,000 to his campaign, with the understanding that Rodriguez would reimburse them fully. He could have donated the money legally to his own campaign, but Rodriguez allegedly broke the law by concealing the true source of the contributions — denying voters accurate information about support for his campaign, according to the Los Angeles County district attorney's office and the Los Angeles Ethics Commission.
His cousin, Elizabeth Tinajero Melendrez, faces related misdemeanor charges. The postponement applies to her case as well.
Both Rodriguez and Melendrez have denied wrongdoing.
Soon after he was arrested, Rodriguez resigned as school board president, but he retained his seat on the Board of Education. He and the other six board members are expected to name a new L.A. schools superintendent on Tuesday.
The front-runner is former investment banker Austin Beutner. Also in the running is interim Supt. Vivian Ekchian.
Rodriguez's vote could be key, which has upset some parent and community groups. About 20 protesters gathered outside the courthouse Monday calling for Rodriguez's resignation. Some also called on other members of the board to exclude Rodriguez from that decision.
Separately, these protesters also are campaigning against Beutner, saying they prefer to have an experienced educator like Ekchian. Beutner enjoys strong support from a core of civic leaders.