Student pronounced dead after being after rushed from Fresno State fraternity house

Officials say a student has died after being rushed to the hospital from a fraternity house at Fresno State University.

Fresno police say they are investigating at the Delta Sigma Phi fraternity house. They say a call came from there at 2:30 p.m. Wednesday, and a man was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Fresno State said it was a student who died, and offered the condolences of its president in a statement.

It wasn’t clear, however, whether the student was a member of the fraternity.

Police say they’re investigating, but gave no further details on what may have led to the death.