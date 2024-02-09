Suspect in custody after shooting on UC Berkeley campus. No victims, police say

Police arrested a suspect after shots were fired on the UC Berkeley campus Friday night, according to police radio communications.

The arrest came after numerous students reported hearing three or four shots near the MLK Student Union, according to police and the student newspaper. Police confirmed over radio that the situation was “contained” and that there was only one suspect.

Police added that there were no victims.

The student newspaper, the Daily Californian, posted on X that there were numerous reports of gunshots fired at the MLK Student Union.

“Police are responding and there is currently a shelter in place order,” the publication posted on its social media feed.

UPDATE: The UC Berkeley WarnMe notification was not sent until 9:20 p.m. and described the incident as an “aggravated assault” at Lower Sproul Plaza. Hundreds remain sheltered in place in buildings on and around campus, but no injuries have been reported as of 9:25 p.m. — The Daily Californian (@dailycal) February 10, 2024

The newspaper reported that police were looking for suspects and that one person had been detained near the scene.

The UC Police Department did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Video shot by someone at the MLK Student Union building appeared to show students running up a staircase frantically. People could be heard yelling in the background.

The university sent out an email over its WarnMe platform Friday night informing students that a “violent crime” had occurred on campus, saying it had taken place at Lower Sproul Plaza.

The message, sent at 9:20 p.m., described the incident as an “aggravated assault.”