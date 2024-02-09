Advertisement
California

Suspect in custody after shooting on UC Berkeley campus. No victims, police say

Los Angeles Times staffer Noah Goldberg
By Noah Goldberg
Staff WriterFollow
Share

Police arrested a suspect after shots were fired on the UC Berkeley campus Friday night, according to police radio communications.

The arrest came after numerous students reported hearing three or four shots near the MLK Student Union, according to police and the student newspaper. Police confirmed over radio that the situation was “contained” and that there was only one suspect.

Police added that there were no victims.

The student newspaper, the Daily Californian, posted on X that there were numerous reports of gunshots fired at the MLK Student Union.

“Police are responding and there is currently a shelter in place order,” the publication posted on its social media feed.

The newspaper reported that police were looking for suspects and that one person had been detained near the scene.

The UC Police Department did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Video shot by someone at the MLK Student Union building appeared to show students running up a staircase frantically. People could be heard yelling in the background.

Advertisement

The university sent out an email over its WarnMe platform Friday night informing students that a “violent crime” had occurred on campus, saying it had taken place at Lower Sproul Plaza.

The message, sent at 9:20 p.m., described the incident as an “aggravated assault.”

More to Read

California
Noah Goldberg

Noah Goldberg covers breaking news for the Los Angeles Times. He worked previously in New York City as the Brooklyn courts reporter for the New York Daily News, covering major criminal trials as well as working on enterprise stories. Before that, he was the criminal justice reporter for the Brooklyn Eagle.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Advertisement