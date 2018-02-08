Advertisement

Man who hid body of mother’s boyfriend in freezer for 2 years is sentenced to prison

By Associated Press
Feb 08, 2018 | 7:35 AM

A Ventura man who killed his mother's boyfriend and hid the body in a freezer for two years has been sentenced to 18 years to life in prison.

The Ventura County Star says Michael Bresnak's sentencing Wednesday came after the judge denied a defense motion for a new trial.

The 54-year-old was convicted in December of second-degree murder.

Prosecutors said Bresnak choked to death 60-year-old Jeffrey Korber in 2011, then bought a freezer and put his body inside it. Police found the body wrapped in plastic and duct tape in the freezer at a Ventura storage unit in 2013.

Bresnak's attorneys contended the fatal chokehold was self-defense after Korber attacked him.

