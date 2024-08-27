Advertisement
California

He used gasoline to set fire to his ex and a man she asked for a lift. Next stop, prison

The burned-out shell of a pickup truck
The burned-out shell of a pickup truck remained after a vicious attack on a man and a woman in a small community in California’s high desert.
(San Bernardino County district attorney’s office)
By Jack FlemmingStaff Writer 
Share via

A San Bernardino County man has been sentenced to life in prison a little over a year after he set two people on fire in a pickup truck in Johnson Valley, a small community in the high desert.

Joshua Kaiser was convicted of attempted murder, arson and domestic violence in the wake of the vicious attack on his ex-girlfriend — with whom he shares two children — and a man she’d asked for a ride, according to the San Bernardino County district attorney’s office. The attack took place on June 18 last year, Father’s Day.

The day of the incident, Kaiser and his ex-girlfriend got into a fight on a rural, five-acre parcel near State Highway 247 where multiple people resided in scattered dwellings. He left the property to get gas for a generator that powered one of the homes.

Advertisement

While he was gone, his ex-girlfriend asked a male visitor for a ride off the property. The man didn’t know her or Kaiser; he was there to clean the home of a friend who was away for a few months.

An Oakland Fire Department truck, specially outfitted for hilly roads, navigates a narrow section of Valley View Road, with about one-foot of clearance, in Oakland, Calif. on Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2013. Despite the lessons learned from the 1991 Oakland Hills Fire, some residents continue to park vehicles in narrow sections of the road, making it difficult for emergency responders to pass. (Photo By Paul Chinn/The San Francisco Chronicle via Getty Images)

California

Oakland firefighters use Jaws of Life during call, put the tool down — and it’s stolen

Firefighters were responding to a call when someone took the Jaws of Life from their equipment, officials said.

Aug. 26, 2024

The man’s truck wouldn’t start, and they were sitting inside it when Kaiser returned, gas canister in hand. According to the district attorney’s office, the man was relieved to see Kaiser, thinking he could help jump-start the truck.

Upon seeing the pair in the pickup, prosecutors said, Kaiser grew angry and told his ex, “You’re not going to like what’s going to happen next.” Then he doused the two with gasoline inside the truck and lighted multiple matches, igniting the vehicle and setting them ablaze.

Advertisement

As he poured the gasoline, he said, “Happy Father’s Day,” the district attorney’s office said.

The pair escaped the vehicle, dropping to roll in the dirt to put out the flames. But Kaiser followed the man, dousing him with gas and lighting him on fire a second and third time. Finally, Kaiser fled on a motorcycle.

From the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Central District of California. These were seized goods from Christopher John Badsey, who was sentenced today to 87 months in federal prison. Badsey pleaded guilty to wire fraud after defrauding three companies of over $3 million. He agreed to sell these companies gloves during the height of the pandemic and didn't have any to sell. He took the money and bought a bunch of luxury items, including a yacht, a pontoon boat, two Mercedes-Benz automobiles, two Ford pickup trucks, a recreation vehicle, a tractor, three ATVs and miscellaneous fishing equipment.

California

O.C. man took money meant for COVID gloves to buy boats and cars. Now, he’s been sentenced for fraud

Lake Forest resident Christopher John Badsey was sentenced to 87 months in federal prison and also ordered to pay $1.94 million in restitution.

Aug. 24, 2024

Both survived, but the woman suffered burns across the left side of her body. The man’s burns covered nearly 80% of his body and caused extensive scarring. He spent three weeks in intensive care, including 13 days in an induced coma.

Advertisement

Kaiser was arrested a few weeks later. He pleaded not guilty in October 2023, but a jury found him guilty on all counts in March.

He was sentenced to 20 years in state prison followed by two consecutive sentences of 14 years to life for each victim.

More to Read

CaliforniaBreaking NewsCrime & Courts
Jack Flemming

Jack Flemming covers real estate for the Los Angeles Times. He was raised in St. Louis and studied journalism at the University of Missouri. Before joining The Times as an intern in 2017, he wrote for the Columbia Missourian and Politico Europe.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Advertisement