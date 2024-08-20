Advertisement
California

He murdered two people. Then he was killed in a California prison

Booking photos of Miguel Espino and Michael Spengler
Corrections authorities say Miguel A. Espino, left, fatally attacked fellow inmate Michael R. Spengler, right, Monday morning at Salinas Valley State Prison.
(California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation)
Los Angeles Times staffer Noah Goldberg
By Noah Goldberg
Staff WriterFollow
A man serving a life sentence for two murders died Monday after he was attacked by another inmate at a state prison in Salinas, according to state officials.

Michael Spengler, 38, was attacked Monday around 10:30 a.m. at Salinas Valley State Prison by Miguel Espino, 31, who allegedly used an “inmate-manufactured weapon,” according to the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation.

Spengler died about 30 minutes after the attack and Espino was placed in restricted housing pending an investigation.

Spengler had been at the prison for two years after he was convicted in 2022 in Los Angeles Superior Court of two homicides. He killed one man in Pomona and another in Altadena during the winter of 2013. A judge called the killings “surprise ambushes” of Spengler’s own friends.

“Both murders appear to have been surprise ambushes of the defendant’s friends,” Superior Court Judge Henry J. Hall said when he sentenced Spengler to life without parole, according to City News Service. “They appear to be largely senseless.”

Spengler confessed to the murders to a jailhouse informant, who was paid $20,000 in reward money by the county for helping to solve the case.

Espino was convicted last year of attempted murder after he severely beat his father with a rock and a hammer, then set fire to his mobile home. He was also found guilty of arson for the 2018 attack.

Espino was similarly convicted off his own jailhouse comments, after he spoke to his mother on recorded phone calls about the attack.

CaliforniaBreaking News
Noah Goldberg

Noah Goldberg covers breaking news for the Los Angeles Times. He worked previously in New York City as the Brooklyn courts reporter for the New York Daily News, covering major criminal trials as well as working on enterprise stories. Before that, he was the criminal justice reporter for the Brooklyn Eagle.

