16 hurt in San Diego County crash, possibly involving human smuggling

Sixteen people — many possibly part of a human-smuggling operation — reportedly have been injured in a crash on Interstate 8 near Boulevard, Calif., authorities said Saturday.
The crash was reported in the westbound freeway lanes about 11:50 a.m. Vehicles involved in the crash include a Ford F250 pickup and a horse trailer that was overturned, according to the California Highway Patrol.
After the crash, witnesses reported numerous people running away from the scene, the CHP said.
Cal Fire reported treating 16 patients at the scene and ordering an air ambulance and several ground ambulances. The extent of injuries was not immediately known.
The U.S. Border Patrol also responded to the scene, officials said.
Davis writes for the San Diego Union-Tribune.
