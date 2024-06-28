4 dead, 2 hospitalized in Upland crash following DUI pursuit

A police chase Friday morning ended with a collision in Upland that left four people dead and two vehicles demolished.

Four people were killed Friday morning when a DUI suspect fled police and collided with another car in Upland, authorities said.

About 2 a.m., a San Bernardino County sheriff’s deputy in Rancho Cucamonga tried to pull over a DUI suspect who refused to stop, starting a car chase that led into Upland and ended with the suspect’s vehicle colliding with another car at North Mountain Avenue and West 16th Street, KTLA-TV reported.

Four people inside the vehicle the deputy was chasing were killed and two others involved in the crash were hospitalized, authorities said. The identities of the four deceased were not immediately available.

Upland police and San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department officials did not immediately respond to a request from The Times for comment.