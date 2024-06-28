Advertisement
California

4 dead, 2 hospitalized in Upland crash following DUI pursuit

A crumpled vehicle sitting on a grassy area
A police chase Friday morning ended with a collision in Upland that left four people dead and two vehicles demolished.
(KTLA-TV )
By Summer LinStaff Writer 
Share via

Four people were killed Friday morning when a DUI suspect fled police and collided with another car in Upland, authorities said.

About 2 a.m., a San Bernardino County sheriff’s deputy in Rancho Cucamonga tried to pull over a DUI suspect who refused to stop, starting a car chase that led into Upland and ended with the suspect’s vehicle colliding with another car at North Mountain Avenue and West 16th Street, KTLA-TV reported.

Four people inside the vehicle the deputy was chasing were killed and two others involved in the crash were hospitalized, authorities said. The identities of the four deceased were not immediately available.

Advertisement

Upland police and San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department officials did not immediately respond to a request from The Times for comment.

More to Read

CaliforniaBreaking News
Summer Lin

Summer Lin is a reporter on the Fast Break Desk, the Los Angeles Times’ breaking news team. Before coming to The Times, she covered breaking news for the Mercury News and national politics and California courts for McClatchy’s publications, including the Miami Herald. An East Coast native, Lin moved to California after graduating from Boston College and Columbia University’s Graduate School of Journalism. Lin was among The Times’ staff members who covered the Monterey Park mass shooting in 2023, which was recognized by the Pulitzer Board as a finalist in breaking news.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Advertisement