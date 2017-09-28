ICE makes hundreds of arrests of immigrants living illegally in sanctuary cities

Immigration officials on Thursday announced hundreds of arrest targeting people in this country illegally and living in so-called sanctuary cities that don't cooperate with federal immigration rules.

ICE said it arrested 101 people in the Los Angeles area, one of dozens of communities in California that have fought against the Trump administration crackdown on those here illegally. Arrests were also made in San Francisco and San Jose. Overall, ICE said it arrested nearly 500 people across the country over the last few days.

Federal authorities said those arrested had immigration violations of various kinds.

In a press release, ICE described the arrest of a Colonia Chiques gang member in Los Angeles as part of the raid.

“At the time of his arrest, the subject rammed multiple law enforcement vehicles in an effort to evade arrest. After he was placed under arrest, a search of his person revealed a loaded handgun in his pocket,” the release said. It did not provide his name.

ICE said DACA recipients were not targeted.