Skip the fines and fires caused by illegal shows. L.A. has plenty of legal fireworks displays

Riverside offers two free fireworks shows at 9 p.m., one from La Sierra Park, 5215 La Sierra Ave., in the southwest section of the city, and the traditional show from the top of Mt. Rubidoux, visible from any clear vantage point in the northeast part of the city (with synchronized music on KOLA 99.9 FM). The Evergreen Memorial Historic Cemetery, at 14th and Pine Streets, near the base of Mt. Rubidoux, offers food vendors, kids activities and tours of the graves of Riverside’s founders along with front-row seating to the fireworks. 5 to 9:30 p.m. Tickets $5, children 2 and under free. evergreen-cemetery.info, riversideca.gov/calendar