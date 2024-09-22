Motorist, horse killed in collision on 15 Freeway in Norco

A motorist and a horse were killed in a collision on the 15 Freeway in Norco early Sunday, a fire official said.

The crash occurred just after 2 a.m. on the northbound side of the freeway near the Sixth Street on-ramp, where a motorist had struck the horse, according to Maggie Cline De La Rosa, a spokeswoman with the Riverside County Fire Department.

One person in the car was pronounced dead at the scene, while a second person was hospitalized with minor injuries, Cline De La Rosa said.

“The horse was also a fatality, unfortunately,” she said.

It remained unclear how the horse ended up on the freeway, Cline De La Rosa said, adding that the incident is now being investigated by the California Highway Patrol.

Officials at the CHP’s San Bernardino office did not immediately respond to a request for information.