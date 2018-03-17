Here are all the streets that will be closed for the L.A. Marathon

About 24,000 people are expected to race in the Los Angeles Marathon on Sunday, across a course that stretches from Dodger Stadium to the Santa Monica Pier.
Road closures will begin as early as midnight and continue throughout the day along the course. Most roads should be open again by mid-afternoon.
Ramps will be closed along major freeways as well. Here is the complete list of those closures.
Closures beginning at 3 a.m.
|101 northbound
|Will open at
|101 northboundSpring St.
|Will open at9:50 a.m.
|101 northboundGrand Ave.
|Will open at10:05 a.m.
|101 northboundEcho Park Ave/Glendale Blvd.
|Will open at10:20 a.m.
|101 northboundHollywood Blvd.
|Will open at11:40 a.m.
|101 northboundGower St.
|Will open at11:18 a.m.
|101 northboundHighland Blvd.
|Will open atNoon
|101 northbound101 southbound
|Will open at
|101 northboundTemple St.
|Will open at10:05 a.m.
|101 northboundBroadway
|Will open at10:05 a.m.
|101 northboundHighland Blvd.
|Will open at11:44 a.m.
|101 northboundVine St.
|Will open at11:18 a.m.
|101 northboundGower St.
|Will open at11:18 a.m.
|101 northboundHollywood Blvd.
|Will open at11:18 a.m.
|101 northbound110 northbound
|Will open at
|101 northboundHill St./Stadium Way
|Will open at9:35 a.m.
|101 northboundTemple St.
|Will open at9:42 a.m.
|101 northbound110 southbound
|Will open at
|101 northboundHill St.
|Will open at9:35 a.m.
|101 northboundStadium Way
|Will open at9:35 a.m.
|101 northboundSunset Blvd.
|Will open at9:20 a.m.
Other closures
|405 southbound
|Close
|Open
|405 southboundSanta Monica Blvd.
|Close 4:45 a.m.
|Open2:20 p.m.
|405 southboundWilshire Blvd.
|Close 4:45 a.m.
|Open2:30 p.m.
|405 southboundPCH
|Close
|Open
|405 southboundOcean/Appian Way
|Close Midnight
|Open9 p.m.